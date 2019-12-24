Popular event returns to Fort Nelson to give visitors a taste of Victorian Christmas

A POPULAR event has returned to Fort Nelson which allows visitors to step back in time and experience life as it was in the Victorian era.

Visitors can experience the sights, smells and sounds of a traditional Victorian Christmas as Fort Nelson’s kitchens are transported back to Christmas 1896.

The Royal Armouries museum at Fort Nelson are hosting their Victorian Christmas.''Pictured: Visitors learning about the Victoiran age in the officers' kitchen at Fort Nelson.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

The event kicked off last weekend from Saturday to Monday, and will return to the Portchester fort from Friday to Monday.

A series of performances by costumed characters will delight visitors, including a cameo from head cook Private Dobson as he prepares an authentic festive feast for the inhabitants of the fort.

The barrack room will be festively decorated with oranges and cloves and greenery, the original range will be lit and the smell of freshly baked mince pies will fill the air.

From the kitchen area visitors will be taken by a costumed guide to the officers’ mess, which is not normally open to the public, to see the difference between the Christmas fare for men and officers and to learn more about how they would have lived while at the fort.

The Royal Armouries museum at Fort Nelson are hosting their Victorian Christmas.''Pictured: Rachel Norman playing the role of Mrs Blenkinsopp and Ian Whitley as Private Dobson in the Barrack room in Fort Nelson.

As part of the experience, warm mulled wine and a non-alcoholic punch will be served, along with one of Mrs Blenkinsopp’s delicious mince pies, still warm from the range.

Sessions will take place at 11am, midday, 2pm and 3pm, and cost £2.50 per person with under fives going free.

Tickets can be purchased on the day, subject to availability. Numbers are limited to 20 visitors per session, and each session will last approximately 45 minutes.