A POPULAR fireworks display will return with a musical twist after a successful year of community fundraising.

Thousands are expected to visit Stockheath Common on November 5 as the annual fireworks spectacular will light up the skies over Leigh Park, with this year’s display set to feature classic hits by Queen.

Stockheath Common in Leigh Park, held their annual fireworks evening on Monday November 5, 2018.''Picture: Sarah Standing (180814-8708)

The free display is much-loved in the area, and is thriving despite funding being withdrawn by Havant Borough Council two years ago.

It will go ahead thanks to dedicated fundraising by the Friends of Stockheath Common Fireworks, who have this year collected £8,500 to enable them to put on the 24th annual show.

Group chairman Craig Cockram has high hopes for the event, which will feature live entertainment from 5.30pm followed by the 18-minute firework display at 7pm set to tracks by Queen, as well as a small funfair and food stalls for visitors to enjoy.

‘We’ve still got a long way to go but we’re doing well considering it’s our second year. We’re trying to keep it going as long as possible,’ said Craig.

(l-r) Samantha Parkinson (11), Sarah Burt, secretary for Friends of Stockheath Common, Michelle Cockram, committee member, Trinity Ablett (12). Pictured at last year's display.''Picture: Sarah Standing (180814-8345)

‘It’s a great thing that a lot of people look forward to. There’s a lot of families who don’t have a lot of money so we’re trying to keep it going so people can enjoy it.’

Craig thanked the generosity of the community and local businesses for their continuous support as the group tries to keep the event sustainable for the future.

He said: ‘There’s a lot of people within Leigh Park who don’t want to see it go. Families have grown up with it, people came as kids and now bring their own kids.’

Due to the addition of music to the display this year, the group has had to apply to Havant Borough Council for a temporary pub licence.

Craig said there will be donation buckets on the night for people to be able to support next year’s display and the event still needs a sponsor to help secure the future of the Stockheath Common Fireworks.