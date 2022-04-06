More than 100 ‘fantastic’ stalls will feature at this year’s Portsmouth Vegan Festival at the Mountbatten Centre in Hilsea on Saturday, May 14.

The event provides a one-stop shop for vegan products, with numerous stalls providing everything you could need including vegan toiletries, fashion, food, pet products, jewellery, shoes, makeup and so much more.

Organisers said: ‘Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or looking to go vegan, this event has everything you could possibly need all under one roof.

‘Caterers include Brownins Food providing an exciting range of Caribbean dishes, Greek Vegan Deli, Mel’s Tropical Kitchen and House of Habesha will be offering authentic Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine. Plus VDogs will be selling their irresistible range of vegan hotdogs.

‘Food and drink stalls include Cakes Free From, vegan brownies from Dark Matters, Deliciously Honest, Cheese style products from Good Carma Foods, Hunter Gatherer coffee, MKS Food Distribution, PANA Organic/Antipodes Imports, halva, tahini and granola from Sesame Kingdom, plant-based protein from Sow Foods, artisan vegan cheese from Tyne Chease, and a wide range of cakes and savouries from Vegan Sweet Tooth London.

‘Other stalls include beauty and holistic therapy from Hampshire-based Fusion Beauty, natural and organic vegan toiletries from iUVO Skincare, luxury candles from Mollie and Sky, 100% plastic-free botanical skincare from Whitfords, Eden Perfumes, yoga mats from Evergreen Yogi, Plant Based Muscle Supplements, Vegan Upcycled Crafts offering upcycled fashion accessories, with fashions from Vegan Slogans and Viva la Vegan.

‘Also exhibiting is the ultimate vegan food and camping experience happening in June 2023 – VFest UK. This brand new upbeat event features exciting headline acts, yoga, family entertainment, fun shows, international speakers, stalls, global food caterers and much more.’

The event will run from 10.30am to 4pm. Admission costs £4 or is free for those aged under 16.

VIP tickets from Eventbrite, which includes a fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers, cost £15.

Visit the website veganeventsuk.co.uk or find the event on Facebook for more information.