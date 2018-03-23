Port Solent tea room holds bake-off in memory of much-loved colleague

Have your say

A BAKE off competition is being held in memory of a popular Portsmouth chef.

Gracie-Ann’s, in Port Solent, has organised the fundraiser in memory of its baker Jayne Rose who died suddenly last year.

Diane and Keith Newsham, owners of the tea room, organised the baking contest which will be raising money for a memorial bench outside the restaurant.

The contest is open to anyone wishing to apply with the deadline for entry forms this Sunday.

There are four categories that will be judged by a panel of six judges, plus votes from members of the public.

The categories are overall winner, best decorated, best cupcake and a category for under-12s.

Diane said: ‘Jayne was a lovely lady, very dear to me and the team and is missed by us all.

‘This bake-off fundraiser is an opportunity for everyone to get involved.’

Diane and Keith have picked former Great British Bake Off contestant Enwezor Nzegwu, who lives in Portsmouth, Gracie Ann’s baker Hollie, its accountant Fay Butler and business coach Ian Dickson.

Diane added: ‘Plus, I particularly wanted my friend Steve Jones on the judging panel as he is catering manager at Queen Alexandra Hospital and helped me enormously in the beginning when I was setting up the business.

‘Also my friend Denise Kircher, who is catering manager at Portsmouth University, will be a judge.

‘Without their help and support at the start I would not be doing a job I absolutely love today.’

Cakes should be brought to the tea rooms by 10am on Easter Monday with judging at midday.

Keith added: ‘We try and make sure we source our products from local suppliers and ensure we provide something for everyone’s tastes.

‘This is another opportunity to showcase local talent and would encourage people to get involved and take part.

‘We want to see a fantastic array of beautiful tasty cakes, Jayne would have loved the idea as baking was her passion.’

For more information or to get an application form visit the tea rooms or visit gracie-anns.co.uk.