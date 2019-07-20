Have your say

A NEW festival at a city shopping hub will give revellers a chance to reminisce the sights and sounds of the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

Dubbed Retro Rewind, the vintage event will take place at Port Solent from 11am to 7.30pm on Saturday, July 27.

Throughout the day, visitors will get the chance to learn how to swing dance with the Swing Dance Company, watch a traditional Punch and Judy show and jump and jive to live music.

Acts will be ‘nostalgic’, including Portsmouth-based covers band The Shakeups, rock ‘n’ roll band The Rock ‘A’ Toons and swing singer Miss Amy Baker and her swing band.

There will also be a vintage-themed market, a display of classic cars and an appearance from Britain’s Got Talent act Bridie the Tea Lady, who will be dancing with a cake trolley.

Lisa Fowler, events and marketing manager, said: ‘We’re excited for our new event Retro Rewind to take place next week.

‘We hope the event will bring together lovers of all things from the past to enjoy a bit of history in a fun and upbeat way.

‘It promises to be a great day, jam-packed with activities for all the family.’

‘We encourage everyone to recreate their favourite pin-up look, comb that quiff, and grab their dancing shoes and join us for a fun-filled day of nostalgia.’

An outdoor afternoon tea will also be hosted by Gracie-Anne’s Tea Room, with sittings throughout the afternoon.

It costs £16 and will include prosecco, tea, sandwiches, cakes, and a scone with cream and jam.

To book, call 07789961369.