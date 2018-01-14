Portchester expat left shocked after fish smacks him in the face at New Zealand spa

DURING a family trip to the spa, Russell Hogg was left ‘in shock’ after a fish smacked him in the face at Parnell Swimming Baths in Auckland.

Russell said: ‘I was sitting in a hot adult spa pool in Parnell swimming baths which is like a posh Hilsea Lido, with three ladies.

The flounder which fell on Russell Hogg's face at Parnell Swimming Baths in Auckland

‘Suddenly I had a smack in the face, followed by a big splash and a loud slap on the water.’

The 32-year-old from Portchester, who moved to Auckland, New Zealand seven years ago, was confused as he saw something dark sink to the bottom of the pool.

He said: ‘I was quite confused, so I reached down into the water to see what it was and see what I thought had been thrown at me.

‘I pulled out the flounder and straight away realised that it must have been dropped by a bird in the sky.’

Russell, a managing director for a fire protection company, had gone to the spa with his wife, three children and his sister Connie, who is also from Portchester.

He added: ‘I walked from one side of the complex to the other to show my family, with a crowd following asking questions and we mucked around with it and took a few pictures, then threw it to the birds nearby.’

A reporter from Radio New Zealand was at the spa at the time and took Russell’s story.

Russell added: ‘It was a bit of a shock and I still can’t believe it happened.

‘I’ve bought my lottery ticket!’

This story originally appeared on Radio New Zealand and was written by Veronica Schmidt.