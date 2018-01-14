Search

Portchester expat left shocked after fish smacks him in the face at New Zealand spa

Russell Hogg holding the flounder which fell on his face at Parnell Swimming Baths in Auckland
DURING a family trip to the spa, Russell Hogg was left ‘in shock’ after a fish smacked him in the face at Parnell Swimming Baths in Auckland.

Russell said: ‘I was sitting in a hot adult spa pool in Parnell swimming baths which is like a posh Hilsea Lido, with three ladies.

The flounder which fell on Russell Hogg's face at Parnell Swimming Baths in Auckland

‘Suddenly I had a smack in the face, followed by a big splash and a loud slap on the water.’

The 32-year-old from Portchester, who moved to Auckland, New Zealand seven years ago, was confused as he saw something dark sink to the bottom of the pool.

He said: ‘I was quite confused, so I reached down into the water to see what it was and see what I thought had been thrown at me.

‘I pulled out the flounder and straight away realised that it must have been dropped by a bird in the sky.’

Russell, a managing director for a fire protection company, had gone to the spa with his wife, three children and his sister Connie, who is also from Portchester.

He added: ‘I walked from one side of the complex to the other to show my family, with a crowd following asking questions and we mucked around with it and took a few pictures, then threw it to the birds nearby.’

A reporter from Radio New Zealand was at the spa at the time and took Russell’s story.

Russell added: ‘It was a bit of a shock and I still can’t believe it happened.

‘I’ve bought my lottery ticket!’

This story originally appeared on Radio New Zealand and was written by Veronica Schmidt.