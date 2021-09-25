A vigil was held for Sabina Nessa along Portchester Road on September 24, 2021

Joanne Mouland and 11 of her friends and relatives took to Portchester Road on Friday evening with signs and a candle to remember 28-year-old Sabina Nessa.

Sabina was discovered in Cator Park in south-east London by a member of the public last Saturday.

Pictured: Patsy England

51-year-old Joanne said: ‘This is something I felt so strongly about because violence towards women is something we all need to take action against.

‘The road there is quite busy so a lot of cars were going by and we had a lot of people stop to get out and talk to us. Even men in a lorry came back to talk to us about it.

‘It’s men that need to talk about it as well – not just women.

‘The people we spoke to didn’t know anything about it, which just shows Sabina has not been talked about enough. The information on Sabina wasn’t being shared in the same way it was about Sarah Everard earlier this year because she was an ethnic minority.’

Undated family handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Sabina Nessa. The teacher is thought to have been murdered as she made her way to meet a friend at a pub, police said. Officers investigating the killing of the 28-year-old said she left her home on Astell Road and walked through Cator Park last Friday towards The Depot bar in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village, when she was attacked. Issue date: Thursday September 23, 2021.

As the investigation into Sabina’s murder continues, police officers want to identify a balding man, who was seen with something in his hands.

The wanted man, who was wearing grey jeans and a black jacket, can be seen looking over his shoulder and pulling up his hood as he walked along the pavement.

Yesterday more than 500 people gathered at Pegler Square in London – near to where the wanted man was caught on CCTV - to hold a vigil for Sabina.

It comes as former art teacher Joanne, who has lived with myalgic encephalopathy – or ME – for at least five years, is working to set up a charity called Healing Hearts to help provide free violence or sexual trauma therapy to those in need.

‘I have experienced many acts of male violence both sexual and physical throughout a lot of my life,’ she said.

‘And I want to help others to find ways to help them heal together.’

Visit gofundme.com/f/jojos-healing-hearts-co-the-next-level to find out more.

