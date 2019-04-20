Portchester man saved after neighbour raises the alarm about early-morning fire

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS rescued a man after a blaze broke out in a kitchen in the early hours.

The emergency took place on Saturday morning shortly after 3am.

Fire crews from Cosham and Portchester were alerted and scrambled to the property, in Portsview Avenue, Portchester.

The alarm was raised by a neighbour, who was woken after hearing the smoke detector.

Fearing someone was trapped inside, firefighters wearing breathing apparatuses entered the property and rescued one male.

The blaze is believed to have started in the kitchen of the home with the fire causing smoke to fill much of the property, a spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Officers uses a hose reel, water jet and positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke. Nobody was reported injured.