HE IS INSPIRED by Marvel superheroes because they use their differences to do good by the people who need them.

Now Harley Salter has followed suit – completing a 1.3-mile walk for charity to mark a year since his right foot was amputated.

Harley Salter and his mum Vanessa with the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth. Picture: Vernon Nash (200719-005)

The 24-year-old from Port Solent wore a prosthetic to march from Clarence Pier to South Parade Pier in Southsea on Saturday to raise money for Enable Ability.

He has accessed the Portsmouth-based disability support service since he was eight and wants to make sure others like him can continue to do the same at a time when charities fight for funding.

Harley, who has hypermobility and sensory impairments, was met by Portsmouth lord mayor David Fuller as he crossed the finish line.

It marked the end of the 10th challenge he has set himself in a four-week fundraising campaign which has seen him abseil the Spinnaker Tower at Gunwharf Quays and the British Airways i360 in Brighton, before scaling the O2 Arena in London.

Harley’s mum Vanessa said: ‘I think what he's done is incredible and I'm overwhelmed.

‘We saw the consequences of his determination at the end of the walk when he took his prosthetic foot off, but he was adamant he didn't want to stop to take it off while he was doing it.’

She added: ‘He has learned a lot about himself doing these challenges and it is his sheer determination that has got him through. He wants to ensure there’s something still there like Enable Ability for young people like him.’

Collectively dubbed the X Challenge, is expected to raise more than £1,500 in total.

You can donate to Harley’s fund at justgiving.com/fundraising/decadeslive