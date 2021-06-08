The Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society will host its annual summer exhibition at Portsmouth Cathedral in August. Pictured: Bowl of apples by David Fright

Members of Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society will proudly showcase their works at Portsmouth Cathedral after a year of being unable to exhibit their art.

The annual summer exhibition is set to take place from Sunday, August 1, to Wednesday, August 11, from 9am to 5pm, with a private preview planned on Saturday, July 31.

Chairman Alan Cottrell said: ‘The committee and I are looking forward to presenting a varied and exciting range of work this year having not been able to mount our usual exhibition last year.

The Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society will host its annual summer exhibition at Portsmouth Cathedral in August. Pictured: Street scene by Eileen Brooks

‘Public support will be greatly appreciated and we look forward to seeing you.’

After being unable to host an exhibition last year, amateur and professional artists alike are looking forward to displaying their works and selling their art.

In previous years, the showing has included up to 600 paintings created by members of the club, with a variety of mediums used including oil, acrylic, charcoal, sketching and more.

Secretary Eileen Brooks said: ‘We are hoping to be able to hold the private view on Saturday, July 31, which is a chance for members, their families, and invited guests to see and purchase exhibits.

‘It will be dependent on the government's final decision on rules for larger groups meeting indoors.’

The society was formed in 1909 by artist W.L. Wyllie, who then became their first president.

With the last chairman Paul Buckley standing down after many years of service, new chairman Alan Cottrell was voted in and eager to take up his new position.

A weekly group from the Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society meet on Thursdays, and a programme of demonstrations are held monthly by participating professional artists.

New members are welcome including juniors, and anyone interested can apply to the membership secretary at [email protected]

All entry forms must then be sent to The Administrator 18, Northcote Road, Southsea, PO4 OLM by the deadline of June 25.

Membership costs £15 a year for associate members and £18 for full membership.

Visit portshantsart.org.uk for more information or to get in touch.

