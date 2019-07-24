Have your say

SCHOOLGIRLS who went on a sailing trip as part of a scheme to boost their resilience and aspiration have been given certificates by Team Ineos UK sailor David Carr.

They enjoyed a ceremony at Team Ineos’ Old Portsmouth base last week, reminiscing memories of their recent five-night journey along the south coast, starting in Portsmouth.

The trip was made possible by the Tall Ships Youth Trust and the learners, aged 13 to 17, were chosen after a personal development project led by the Active Communities Network.

Hailing from Portsmouth and Leigh Park, few of the girls knew each other before they set sail.

Highbury College student, Ellie-May Aldred, 17, said: ‘I went there not knowing any of these people to coming out now with nine new best friends.

‘It was a really good experience and I loved every single bit of it.’

Priory School pupil Lucie Newman, 14, said the trip catalysed her ambitions to join the Royal Navy one day.

‘The fact we all got to learn different parts of the boat and understand it more was amazing,’ she said.

Aysha Coker and Zephra Atkins from ACN went with the girls on the trip to hold some informal educational activities along the way.

These included sailing tasks, cooking and fun quizzes.

‘I’m incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved so far with ACN,' said Aysha.

David Carr, of Team Ineos UK, said the girls’ bond by the end of the trip was ‘amazing’.