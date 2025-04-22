Portsmouth bike enthusiast who raised money for good causes dies after cancer battle
Pete Plowman, 58, died at Queen Alexandra Hospital on March 17 after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2016.
The Stamshaw resident, who survived a brain haemorrhage in 2010, had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment at hospital when he died.
He had posted on Facebook about undergoing treatment, with his last update saying: “Been in since (March 6). Will tell you about it when I eventually leave.”
Family and friends attended Pete’s funeral on Tuesday lunchtime at Portchester Crematorium to say farewell. A celebration of his life was then held at Northney Tea Rooms, Hayling Island.
A funeral notice said: “Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and all who knew him.”
Pete was known for his generous spirit and efforts to raise money for good causes through his passion for cycling. In 2016 he cycled 900 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End for the second time to raise money for Rowans Hospice.
In 2018, the former caretaker at the Salvation Army Centre in Southsea, donated his bike after a paramedic from South Central Ambulance Service had theirs stolen during a shift.
Pete said at the time: “Two years ago I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that stopped me from being able to use my bike and when I saw this I thought instead of it gathering dust in the shed it could go to Rob.”
Pete requested for donations to be made to Planets Cancer Charity which helps patients with pancreatic, liver, colorectal, abdominal and neuroendocrine cancer.
To donate go to: planetscharity.org
