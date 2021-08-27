Portsmouth biker fights for life after serious collision on A272 near Petersfield
A PORTSMOUTH biker is fighting for his life after a serious crash.
The 31-year-old was on a red Ducati motorbike when he was in a collision with a grey Morgan car on the A272 near Petersfield.
It happened just after 6.30pm on Wednesday, at the junction of Upper Bordean Farm Lane between The West Meon Hut and Langrish.
The rider of the motorbike sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition, police say.
A spokesman said: ‘We believe the motorcyclist was travelling with a black Suzuki and we urge the rider of this motorbike to get in touch.’
Officers also want to hear from witnesses, and anyone with dash cam footage.
Anyone with information can call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44210339964.