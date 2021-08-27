Portsmouth biker fights for life after serious collision on A272 near Petersfield

The 31-year-old was on a red Ducati motorbike when he was in a collision with a grey Morgan car on the A272 near Petersfield.

It happened just after 6.30pm on Wednesday, at the junction of Upper Bordean Farm Lane between The West Meon Hut and Langrish.

A Portsmouth biker is in a critical condition in hospital

The rider of the motorbike sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition, police say.

A spokesman said: ‘We believe the motorcyclist was travelling with a black Suzuki and we urge the rider of this motorbike to get in touch.’

Officers also want to hear from witnesses, and anyone with dash cam footage.