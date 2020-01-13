Portsmouth-born Dennis gets his 100th birthday celebrations off to a flying start

RAF veteran Dennis Barber celebrated his 100th birthday, while raising money for a charity close to his heart.

Dennis, who was born near Portsmouth and lived for many years in Waterlooville, spent his birthday on Christmas Eve 2019 at the Howard Parks Bowls Club, Basingstoke, where he is president. He decided to use his special birthday as an opportunity to raise funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund which provides practical, emotional and financial support to those who need it in the RAF family. Dennis says: ‘The RAF Benevolent Fund is my favourite charity and I know that it will be there to support me should I ever need it.

‘I wanted to use my birthday to raise money for this wonderful organisation so it can go on supporting as many people as possible.’

He joined the RAF as a flight mechanic aged 20 and worked in Staffordshire, Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) and Brockenhurst – where he met his wife – during the course of his career.

‘I’ve had a fantastic day and it’s been wonderful to see so many of my family and friends. There were even a few surprises – RAF Swanwick Station Commander Gez Currie, who I met earlier in the year, came down to join the celebrations,’ adds Dennis.

Dennis’ family also organised several other surprises to mark the centenary, including being shown around a Spitfire and riding in the passenger seat while it taxied around the airfield.