Portsmouth-born England footballer Mason Mount gives his shirt to young fan after Euro 2020 semi-final win

ENGLAND footballer and local hero Mason Mount made a young girl’s day after England’s win against Denmark yesterday.

By David George
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:55 am
Mason Mount hands his shirt to a young fan after the semi-final win against Denmark. Picture: Rem Williams

The Purbrook-born international star featured in England’s 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium in the Euro 2020 semi-final, putting the three lions into a tournament final for the first time since 1966.

After the final whistle, the 22-year-old can be seen on video wandering over to the jubilant England fans.

He then removed his shirt and handed it to a young girl in the stands, who had the name ‘Belle’ on the back of her shirt.

The youngster was reduced to tears of joy as she hugged what looks like her father, clutching the shirt in her hands.

Mount, who attended Purbrook Park Secondary School and played for Boarhunt Rovers as a child, has become a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s team during the tournament.

The go-to set piece taker is expected to start against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

