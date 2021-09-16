Now the business is looking to make the most of the Covid recovery – hosting a range of events from beer festivals to yoga sessions.

The Staggeringly Good taproom, in St George’s Industrial Estate in Rodney Road, Milton, was hard hit by the pandemic, shutting its House of Rapture event space due to social distancing measures.

But the brewery is bouncing back with its new events space, having already hosted three packed nights for its first beer festival in July and is now gearing up for its next big party.

Outdoor seating at The Rex Arms. Staggeringly Good during its Warehouse Fest in July. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230721-15)

The brewery will stage its Hoptoberfest on October 1 and 2 – and tickets are already selling fast.

Co-founder Joe Ross said the event has sold 400 tickets – about 75 per cent of those available.

Attendees get a branded Stein glass, a Bratwurst hotdog with vegan and veggie options available, and a free drink from their £20 ticket.

Joe said the team at the brewery are now discussing a range of other events after their initial Warehouse Fest event went ‘extraordinarily well’.

He said: ‘The first night seemed manic. It was an amazing experience.

‘After that, we have become somewhat of a back up venue for The Band Stand (in Southsea).

‘Now we’ve been speaking to a salsa band, we’ve been talking to a 16-piece brass band that want to come in once a month.

‘And we’re looking to do more coffees and having more accessibility during the day, like yoga sessions and dance studios.

‘We’re really excited about the space.’

The brewery is partnering with yoga group Morning D.O.S.E to offer a meditation session on Saturday, October 23, from 8am to 10am.

And now Staggeringly Good has taken over the pizza offering in its taproom, after a ‘very amicable’ split with former provider, Slice To Meet You.

Joe said the provider had done an ‘amazing job’.

After a incredibly difficult 18 months, the dinosaur-themed brewery is confident it has staved off any threats of extinction.

Joe added: ‘We had to think on our feet or it was like “you’re going to go out of business in September”.

‘Like everybody we have been through the ringer and we have had to evolve. But that’s what dinosaurs do.’

