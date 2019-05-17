Portsmouth bus stop destroyed after car crashes into it in the middle of the night

Have your say

A bus stop in Portsmouth was destroyed after a car crashed into it in the early hours of the morning.

The vehicle collided with the shelter in Kingston Road, outside MA Cash and Carry, at about 2am this morning.

Bus shelter damage at Kingston Road, Portsmouth after the accident in the early hours. Picture: Dan Lee/ M Cutting barbers shop

This morning the car had been taken away and barriers had been put around the badly damaged shelter.

Eyewitness Paul Thomas, who was visiting the city from Wales, said the shelter looked like ‘a bomb had hit it’.

He said: ‘There was glass everywhere.

‘You can see the tyre marks where they lost control. They had driven up the bus ramp.’



A police spokesperson said they were called at 1.53am.

No injuries were reported and the car was recovered by police at the scene.

