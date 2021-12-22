Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, roughly 50 families have been placed under Hampshire' s care, according to the county council.

Now Afghan evacuees in the city have been given a warm welcome thanks to gift bags containing Portsmouth-themed goods donated by residents.

Organised by the Portsmouth Labour Party, participating shops included Albert Road shops Pigeon Books and Southsea Bathing Hut, and Herbies Health Food Store, as well as acting as community hubs for those wishing to donate their welcome presents, or cash towards gifts handpicked by the high-street business owners.

Afghan evacuees presented with ‘Hug in a Bag’ at welcome event hosted by Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.

Together the three stores received a total of £570 in donations from the community, including cash they donated themselves.

Resident and participant Laura Watford, said: ‘We felt the three shops involved in Hug In A Bag all sold luxury Portsmouth-themed items that we could add to the bag. They have been super supportive and have helped us pick some beautiful items for the bags.

‘If this model works then there’s no reason why we couldn’t replicate it in the future for more refugee families in Portsmouth.

‘As a group we are very proud of the money we have raised – over £570.’

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, attended the hand-over of the gift bags and thanked those settling in the city for their work supporting the British armed forces.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I am grateful to local people for their generosity in supporting Afghan families seeking sanctuary in Portsmouth. Once again I would like to thank those settling in our city for their work in supporting the British armed forces, and it has been a pleasure to welcome them as new constituents.

‘Community-led projects like ‘Hug in a Bag’ are a shining example of the strength of our city coming together to support each other.

‘These families have gone through an incredibly difficult time, and after supporting our servicemen and women, it’s only right we welcome them with open arms and help them settle in as best we can.’

