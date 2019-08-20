Portsmouth care home rated 'inadequate' as inspectors uncover unreported sexual abuse

A CARE home for 20 older people has been branded inadequate by a regulator, highlighting a lack of qualified staff and incidents of sexual abuse not reported to safeguarding teams.

Kinross Residential Care Home, in 199-201 Havant Road, Portsmouth, was visited by health regulator the Care Quality Commission twice in June, before inspectors published a report last week finding the home inadequate in two out of five categories, and needing improvement in the remaining three.

The rating remains the same from the home's previous inspection in December last year.

The latest report found the ‘safety of people using the service was not assured,’ while the home's systems used to 'investigate and report allegations of abuse were not robust and put people at risk of harm.'

One person had been involved in 15 incidents of sexual abuse in the month before the inspection, all of which were recorded in their care records.

But inspectors found staff had completed incident reports for just three of these incidents, which the home manager had investigated and referred to the local safeguarding team.

The remaining 12 incidents were not passed on to the home manger or the local safeguarding team.

The regulator received some positive feedback from people who were receiving care and their relatives, with one person saying they 'the carers are lovely’ and they 'feel very safe' at the home.

Retaining staff was highlighted as an issue, as 13 members of staff recruited in January of this year had all moved on in less than six months.

However, the home had not conducted exit-interviews to help understand why staff retention was so

poor.

Inspectors found there were insufficient numbers of suitably qualified staff members to support people in a safe manner.

A member of staff informed The News that representatives from the home would not be commenting on the report.

Kinross Residential Care Home Residential Home is in special measures and will be kept under review.

For adult social care services the maximum time for being in special measures will ‘usually be no more than 12 months.’