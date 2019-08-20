Portsmouth charities to receives thousands in donations collected by city bosses in CEO Sleepout

GOOD causes helping some of the city’s most vulnerable people will take away a share of more than £19,000 raised by business bosses who slept rough for a night.

It comes after leaders from across Portsmouth united for the second CEO Sleepout at Fratton Park overnight on April 4.

CEOs and charity volunteers get ready for a night at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, in April. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The effort saw them collect £19,156 in sponsorship and donations, which will now be dished out between six city organisations.

Pompey in the Community, a charity twinned with Portsmouth Football Club, will get the largest sum of £6,293.33.

Its director of community projects, Clare Martin, said: ‘It’s a fabulous sum of money and it will go towards our Refit project, which is about helping those who are homeless or in recovery through sport.

‘What makes people want to give to the CEO Sleepout is the fact they know the majority of the money raised is going to stay in their community and all the causes set to benefit are very worthy.’

Because of its ties to Portsmouth FC, Pompey in the Community helped organise the sleepout and had a say in the causes set to benefit.

Family support service the Roberts Centre will receive £3,000, Portsmouth Street Pastors will get £1,000 and Portsmouth Domestic Abuse Service will take away £500.

An additional £1,000 will go to All Call Signs, which offers vital support to veterans who may be suicidal, missing or struggling with civilian life.

Army veterans and pals Stephen James and Daniel Arnold launched the Southsea-based group amid a lack of support for former forces personnel.

‘We are always a little stunned when we hear more people are getting behind what we are trying to achieve,' said Stephen.

‘This is fantastic news, £1,000 is a lot of money and it’s going to help us do some brilliant work.’

some of the money will go toward All Call Signs’ fast-track mental health support service for veterans.

The windfall comes as the cause gears up to celebrate its first anniversary this weekend, among the people it has helped since launching.

Of the sum raised by the sleepout, £6,293.33 will also go into the CEO Sleepout’s central coffers to help with future charity events.