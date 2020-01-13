Portsmouth childhood sweethearts marry with their dog as best man

Childhood sweethearts Hayley Parsons and Jack Amor found their way back to each other after years apart – and now they are celebrating their marriage.

After meeting at Alexandra Park, Hilsea, Portsmouth, the then 14-year-olds dated briefly before they ‘lost contact’ when they went to college.

The bride on her big day. Picture: Beside The Seaside Photography

Then, years later while Hayley was studying at the University of Chichester she received a message out of the blue from Jack.

‘I was in my second year of university and Jack was off travelling. He sent me a message on Facebook,’ explains Hayley, 30.

‘He got back from travelling two days later and we went for a drink. It all went from there really.’

Hayley and Jack, 31, who live together in Southsea with their dog Miles, went on a special trip to the Emerald Isle for Jack’s 30th birthday in 2018.

The Amors wedding on December 21, 2019. Picture: Beside The Seaside Photography

Hayley, who works as a special needs primary school teacher, explains: ‘I organised a trip to Dublin. He proposed while we were there and I had no idea it was coming.

‘I had planned the trip for his birthday so didn’t think it would happen. All of my family and friends knew, even some people at work knew, but I had no idea. I look back and wonder how I didn’t know.’

The couple started planning straight away and originally set a date for summer 2019.

‘At first, we didn’t want a long engagement and thought about setting a date in the summer,’ explains Hayley.

Their wedding cake. Picture: Beside The Seaside Photography

‘But we had four other weddings to go to so we decided that we got engaged at Christmas, so we will get married then too.’

Hayley and Jack tied the knot at Rookesbury Park, near Fareham, on December 21, 2019, in front of 80 guests and their ‘best dog’ Miles.

Hayley smiles and says: ‘I loved seeing Jack’s face at the end of the aisle. Jack couldn’t stop crying all day.

‘The speeches were great. We had a live band in the evening and everyone danced all night. It was so nice to see all our guests having a good time.’

For the Amors, their favourite part of their wedding was celebrating with their close friends and family.

When asked the thing she loves most about her new husband, Hayley says: ‘Jack always makes me laugh.’

Pictures by Sophia Benham, Beside The Seaside Photography:

besidetheseasidephotography.co.uk