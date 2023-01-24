Portsmouth City Council offers advice on how to get cheaper travel as the cost of living crisis continues
CHEAPER travel alternatives could help residents in the city amid the cost of living crisis.
Portsmouth City Council is continuing to offer residents a number of ways that they can save some money and watch their spending in a bid to help them as the cost of living crisis continues.
Travelling can be expensive and in the current climate paying for trains, buses and taxis is an added expense that might put extra pressure on people.
The cost of living hub, which has been set up by the council, provides advice on lower cost travel options.
Walking is the cheapest mode of transport, but as the winter months continue, it is not always possible to walk to and from places. There are a number of second hand bike shops and recycling projects in Portsmouth, including the Portsmouth cycle exchange which offers used bikes at a reasonable cost.
The community cycle centre in Walsall Road also offers recycled bikes at an affordable cost, which could help those that need transport but either cannot drive, or cannot afford to run a car.
The ‘Beryl bikes by Breeze‘ is a bike share scheme that offers e-bikes and normal bikes, and there are a number of bike bays where they can be accessed. If you are employed by the NHS you get free bikob seekers can take advantage of a Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card giving 50 percent off train travel to boost job searches and help job seekers back to work.e rides if you register using your NHS email address.
Voi e-scooters are another alternative method of transport that is quick and cheaper, and there are a range of discounts that are available for people. If you are on a low-income, a veteran or a member of HM Forces, or you are employed by the NHS or emergency services, you can get a 50 percent off, and students get a 20 percent discount too.
If you are using public transport often, there are a lot of ways that you can reduce the cost for example if you are aged over 66 in Portsmouth, you can apply for an Older Persons Bus Pass. This means that you will be entitled to free travel from 9am to 11pm weekdays and all-day weekends and bank holidays.
If you are disabled, you can get a disabled person’s bus pass, which offers free travel at any time.
Stagecoach offers 50 percent off of single and return bus rides for those on Job Seekers Allowance, free travel for over 60’s and those with certain disabilities, and up to 40 percent off unlimited tickets for college or university students.
There is also a scheme that will see bus operators capping single bus fares at £2 until March in a bid to help people.
Councillor Lynne Stagg said: ‘We hope this scheme will make it more affordable for residents to catch the bus for cleaner, healthier journeys around Portsmouth.’
Portsmouth City Council's cost of living hub is a one-stop source of local advice and support during the cost of living crisis. Go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/costofliving Or if you need to talk to someone, call 023 9284 1047 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Thursday or 9am to 4.30pm Friday.