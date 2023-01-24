Portsmouth City Council is continuing to offer residents a number of ways that they can save some money and watch their spending in a bid to help them as the cost of living crisis continues.

Travelling can be expensive and in the current climate paying for trains, buses and taxis is an added expense that might put extra pressure on people.

News reporter Joshua Wright has a go on a Beryl e-bikes at their Portsmouth launch Picture: Sarah Standing (061022-1234)

Walking is the cheapest mode of transport, but as the winter months continue, it is not always possible to walk to and from places. There are a number of second hand bike shops and recycling projects in Portsmouth, including the Portsmouth cycle exchange which offers used bikes at a reasonable cost.

The community cycle centre in Walsall Road also offers recycled bikes at an affordable cost, which could help those that need transport but either cannot drive, or cannot afford to run a car.

The 'Beryl bikes by Breeze' is a bike share scheme that offers e-bikes and normal bikes, and there are a number of bike bays where they can be accessed. If you are employed by the NHS you get free bike rides if you register using your NHS email address.

Voi e-scooters are another alternative method of transport that is quick and cheaper, and there are a range of discounts that are available for people. If you are on a low-income, a veteran or a member of HM Forces, or you are employed by the NHS or emergency services, you can get a 50 percent off, and students get a 20 percent discount too.

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost-of-living crisis

If you are disabled, you can get a disabled person’s bus pass, which offers free travel at any time.

Stagecoach offers 50 percent off of single and return bus rides for those on Job Seekers Allowance, free travel for over 60’s and those with certain disabilities, and up to 40 percent off unlimited tickets for college or university students.

Councillor Lynne Stagg said: ‘We hope this scheme will make it more affordable for residents to catch the bus for cleaner, healthier journeys around Portsmouth.’