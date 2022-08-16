Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad-of-one Mieczyslaw Siwak, known as Mitch, was crushed by two containers at MMD Shipping Services at Flathouse Quay in Portsmouth August 25, 2017. MMD is now known as Portico Shipping.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) launched an investigation into the incident after the 34-year-old’s death.

Mieczyslaw Siwak, known as Mitch by his friends, who died in an incident at Portsmouth International Port.

The firm, which is owned by Portsmouth City Council, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 33 of the Health and Safety at Work Act at an earlier hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

A jury inquest previously reached a verdict of death by accident.

HSE raised concerns about a driver’s view being ‘completely obscured’ when carrying a container at a low height to drop off a container on the ground floor, and drivers not using radios enough to communicate with people on the ground.

New equipment was bought in August 2019 as part of a promise during the inquest made to improve safety.

The new Kalmar reach-stackers are able to monitor driving styles, shocks and pressure points that can slow down the operation.

Portico Shipping said it ‘sincerely regrets’ and had now taken measures to prevent a repeat of the tragedy such as real time CCTV feeds on mobile phones and a dedicated nightshift foreman.

District Judge David Robinson said Mr Siwak's death had caused ‘unimaginable grief and devastation’ for his family.

He also said it was ‘not unusual’ for safety measures not to be followed.

Portico Shipping was told to pay £15,000 costs on top of the £200,000 fine.

