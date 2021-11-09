The three-week long festival - established by the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council and the Portsmouth Climate Action Board to coincide with COP26 - is coming to a close.

This Friday, the university is hosting a Question Time-style discussion with the chance to learn what happened at COP26 and what it means for climate action in Portsmouth.

The event will be held at the No. 6 Cinema in the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard between 6-8pm.

Bottle discarded on the beach

Moderated by Mark Waldron, editor of The News, the panelists include Clare Seek (member of Portsmouth Climate Alliance), Professor Steve Fletcher (director of Revolution Plastics at the university, member of the UN International Resource Panel and chair of the Portsmouth Climate Action Board), Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, Stephen Morgan MP and Destiny Kennedy (Member of Youth Parliament for Portsmouth).

Professor Fletcher said: ‘While COP26’s remit is to commit to urgent climate action across the world, the Portsmouth Climate Festival has brought together organisations and communities in a range of special events to explore the core issues faced by the city.

‘The climate emergency remains the biggest long-term challenge our city faces.

Professor Steve Fletcher

‘We need to make tackling climate change a top priority.

‘This event will give the people of Portsmouth a chance to find out more and encouragement to help make a difference.’

The event is free but booking is essential.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron