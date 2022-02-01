The city council's cabinet will be asked to approve work, including new cycleways and a 'floating bus stop' in Winston Churchill Avenue which forms part of the route from The Hard to Fratton.

A report published ahead of its meeting on Tuesday says the scheme would reduce congestion and help improve health and access for non-vehicle users in the area.

'[The] proposed measures are intended to deliver a range of walking and cycling improvements including on- and off-road cycle provision, improved crossing points and junction re-prioritisation,' it says. '[This is] in line with the vision of having a people-centred, connected, travel network that prioritises walking, cycling and public transport to help deliver a safer, healthier and more prosperous city.'

The proposals, which were consulted on at the end of last year, include: Two-way cycleways along either side of Winston Churchill Avenue, converting the existing bus stop to a 'floating Bus Stop' for use by cyclists, upgrading the existing pedestrian crossing to a toucan crossing, and giving pedestrians and cyclists priority at the Middle Street junction.

Funding of £115,000 for the work was allocated in the council's budget for this year.

The report adds that it is aiming to secure extra funding for the section of the route between Guildhall Walk and The Hard interchange.

