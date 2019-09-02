Portsmouth couple arrive at their Eastney wedding reception in style

‘The whole day from start to end was just amazing. There is not one moment I could pick out and say was my favourite bit,’ grins new bride Helen Richardson.

She doesn’t stop smiling as she reminisces her wedding to Tim Richardson on August 3.

The happy couple on their wedding day. Picture: Beside The Seaside Photography.

And it all started four years ago, when the swiped right on Tinder and then bonded over a drink at Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth.

‘We were chatting for a few weeks on Tinder and then went on a date at the Spice Island Inn.

‘It all really started from there,’ says Helen, 35, who is originally from Rowlands Castle.

After three years of dating, Tim, 37, decided to get down on one knee at one of their favourite locations.

Picture: Beside The Seaside Photography.

Helen explains: ‘On our third date I took him for a walk up the shoulder of Mutton Hill. The views of the South Downs and Butser Hill are amazing.

‘He proposed to me there with one of my mum’s rings. My mum was in on it – it was amazing.

‘I was very shocked.’

The accountant and primary school teacher planned for a while year before tying the knot at Compton Church, West Sussex.

The Richardsons and their wedding party at St Mary's Church, Compton. Picture: Beside The Seaside Photography

‘On the lead up, I was just trying to imagine how everything would come together on that one day and how I was going to me a Mrs afterwards.

‘I wasn’t really nervous but I just wanted to make sure everything was going to plan.

‘I sung Songbird by Eva Cassidy as a surprise at our wedding. Tim had no idea. It was very emotional,’ she says.

The newlyweds held their reception at the ECA Sailing Club, Eastney, and greeted their guests from the water.

Helen says: ‘We were originally going to arrive at the reception by Tim’s family’s rib boat.

‘But a month before, we managed to organise a speed boat so we did a loop and then arrived.

‘It was lovely weather so it was great.’

The Richardsons have just returned from their ‘wonderful’ two-week honeymoon in Bali.