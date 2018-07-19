Portsmouth dancers celebrate winning medals at world cup

YOUNG dancers are celebrating after winning medals at the Dance World Cup.

The group from the Marie Clarke School of Dance, in Southsea, were successful in their performances at the prestigious competition held in Barcelona.

Marie Clarke School of Dance, in Southsea, had 19 members compete in the Dance World Cup in Barcelona. Pictured is Libby Jerome (11), Olivia Gatrell (11), Ruby Doe (12), Lola Ash (12) who won bronze in the children's song small group section.

All 19 dancers came away with medals for their routines in the tap, song and modern categories.

This is the fourth time the school, on Haslemere Road, has taken part in the competition with the group earning a place on Team England after auditioning in November.

They were up against 6,000 other dancers from across more than 50 countries.

Max Ivemey, eight, won gold for his modern solo in the mini boys modern solo section. It was the first time he has competed in the Dance World Cup.

Marie Clarke School of Dance, in Southsea, had 19 members compete in the Dance World Cup in Barcelona.

‘I was nervous before but it was exciting to win,’ he said.

‘I was really happy to get gold.’

Libby Jerome, 11, Lola Ash, 12, Olivia Gatrell, 11, and Ruby Doe, 12, won bronze for their song performance in the children's song small group section.

Lola said: ‘I had some nerves because we have been practising for months and I have never taken part before. But it was really exciting.’

Picture is Max Ivemey (8) who won gold for his modern solo in the mini boys modern solo section.

Ruby added: ‘It came as a shock when we won bronze. It was good to take part again this year and win a medal.’

The other 14 dancers performed a tap routine and won bronze in the junior tap large group section.

Annabel Nash, 18, said she enjoyed winning as a team and being part of a group helped with her nerves.

‘This year I only had the one performance which was easier than previous years where I have had a couple,’ she said.

Pictured is dancers who won bronze in the junior tap large group section.

‘Doing the routine as a group is really good and makes winning even better.’

Amelia Jackson-Giles, 17, agreed. She added: ‘It was a team effort and we were all so excited with the bronze medal.

‘We got lots of support from the dance school and our families who watched the live stream at home. Everyone sent lovely messages.’

Marie Clarke School of Dance offers classes in tap, modern, jazz, ballet, acro, musical theatre, drama, body conditioning and contemporary.