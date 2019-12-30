Portsmouth Disney fans' dreams come true at Christmas princess party at South Parade Pier

Have your say

YOUNG Disney fans' dreams came to life at a Christmas party hosted by princesses.

Actors donned costumes to look like stars from the film giant’s famous fairy tales at the Annual Princess Christmas Ball at the Gaiety Bar, in Southsea, on Sunday.

Youngsters at the Annual Princess Christmas Ball at the Gaiety bar, on South Parade Pier. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (291219-3)

The spellbinding soiree was organised by Portsmouth Party Hire and Events and has been a Christmas tradition since it started five years ago.

Characters dressed in the style of Cinderella, Moana, Sleeping Beauty and Elsa and Anna, from Frozen, and welcomed more than 140 visitors.

At least 75 of them, said organiser Lauren Barnard, were youngsters eagerly queuing to meet their heroes.

‘The little girls absolutely loved it and it’s an event that’s getting bigger and better every year,' the 34-year-old said.

The princesses in costume at the Annual Princess Christmas Ball at the Gaiety bar, on South Parade Pier. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (291219-2)

‘Lots of them found it magical and overwhelming and even the most outgoing girls were speechless when they thought they were actually meeting the real princesses.’

Some young partygoers embraced the theme by dressing up as princesses themselves – a touch that tugged at parents' heartstrings.

Lauren said: ‘You could see some mums getting quite emotional as their little ones got to meet the princesses. It was lovely.’

Princess Kate Smith with youngsters at the Annual Princess Christmas Ball at the Gaiety bar, on South Parade Pier. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (291219-9)

Proceeds from the event’s raffle will be counted and donated to the children's Shipwreck Ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

