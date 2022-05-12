Michael Jordan, a 44-year-old resident of London Road, was detained by the National Crime Agency at his home on Tuesday.

The Portsmouth dock worker has now been charged with conspiring to import class A drugs.

His arrest follows an NCA investigation into alleged corrupt activity at the port which was triggered by a seizure of 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in the Netherlands last month, with officers suspecting it was to be sent to the UK.

Portsmouth International Port. Photo by Andrew Hasson/Getty Images.

The investigation has seen two other men from the area also charged with conspiring to import class A drugs.

Michael Butcher, a 65-year-old from Victory Avenue, Waterlooville, and Clayton Harwood, 55, from St Davids Road, Southsea, were both arrested on April 30.

NCA senior investigating officer Adrian Barnard said: ‘We know that criminal gangs target insiders within ports and airports for their knowledge and access.

‘While it is rare, when it happens it represents a disproportionately large threat, which is why it is such a focus for the NCA and our partners in law enforcement and the private sector.

‘Investigations are ongoing so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.’