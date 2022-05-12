Portsmouth dock worker Michael Jordan charged over drug smuggling investigation at Portsmouth International Port

AN INVESTIGATION into alleged corruption and attempted drug smuggling at Portsmouth International Port has led to a dock worker being arrested – after more than a tonne of cocaine was seized in the Netherlands.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:35 am

Michael Jordan, a 44-year-old resident of London Road, was detained by the National Crime Agency at his home on Tuesday.

The Portsmouth dock worker has now been charged with conspiring to import class A drugs.

His arrest follows an NCA investigation into alleged corrupt activity at the port which was triggered by a seizure of 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in the Netherlands last month, with officers suspecting it was to be sent to the UK.

Portsmouth International Port. Photo by Andrew Hasson/Getty Images.

The investigation has seen two other men from the area also charged with conspiring to import class A drugs.

Michael Butcher, a 65-year-old from Victory Avenue, Waterlooville, and Clayton Harwood, 55, from St Davids Road, Southsea, were both arrested on April 30.

NCA senior investigating officer Adrian Barnard said: ‘We know that criminal gangs target insiders within ports and airports for their knowledge and access.

‘While it is rare, when it happens it represents a disproportionately large threat, which is why it is such a focus for the NCA and our partners in law enforcement and the private sector.

‘Investigations are ongoing so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.’

Butcher and Clayton are next due before Portsmouth Crown Court on May 30, while Jordan is expected in the court later today.