ONE Pompey fan nearly missed his team winning the Checkatrade Trophy on Sunday after he decided to run down the centre of a tube escalator.

Ethan Andrews and best mate Josh Cobb were with 20 friends on their way to the final at Wembley Stadium when 24-year-old ‘daredevil' Ethan launched himself down the middle of the escalator at Marylebone Station.

Josh Cobb films pal Ethan Andrews run down centre of tube escalator just before Pompey played in the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley

Josh, 24, said: ‘I was just filming all of us on the way and then Ethan just jumped on it behind me and went down.

‘We have been best mates since nursery and he is always doing dangerous stuff. I always think this will be the one that kills him but this time he did make it to the end and we did make it to the game.’

Ethan said: ‘I have slid down it before but I ripped my jeans so this time I thought I would run down it. It didn’t hurt at the time but I am in quite a bit of pain now.

Josh Cobb and Ethan Andrews with friends before going to Wembley Stadium

‘I am a bit of a daredevil and an idiot.’

The former Mayfield School pupils were among 40,000 Blues fans that went to the game against Sunderland that ended in penalty shootout.

Josh, a water treatment engineer, said: ‘It was absolutely unreal and a very emotional day.’

Electrician Ethan added: ‘It was a brilliant day that ended well and I am glad I made it to the game!’

