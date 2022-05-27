Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, and Havant to see £1 million granted to second homes in cost of living relief from chancellor Rishi Sunak

Every home in Great Britain will get a £400 energy bill rebate under the chancellor’s cost of living plans - with close to £1 million set to go to second homes in Portsmouth and the surrounding boroughs.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 27th May 2022, 7:31 pm

Second home owners are set to receive more than £120 million from the Government in energy discounts, as part of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s new cost of living support package.

Under the plans every home in England, Scotland and Wales will receive an automatic £400 discount on their energy bills from October.

It will go to every home regardless of need – including second homes, with those who own more than two standing to benefit multiple times over.

Second homes: hundreds of thousands of secondd home owners will get £400 energy bill rebate - costing the Government £120 million

Out of Portsmouth’s 93,673 homes, a total of 1,587 are second homes – which are set to gain £634,800 from the scheme.

Across the surrounding boroughs of Fareham, Gosport, and Havant – with more than 143,000 homes – a total of 817 second homes will be given £326,000.

There are more than 301,000 official second homes across Great Britain, according to figures gathered by NationalWorld from the respective nations’ governments.

If each receives a £400 energy discount, the total bill to the Government will come to £120.5 million.

Government documents published when the Chancellor first announced a £200 energy rebate stated it would be too complex to deliver the cash via a non-universal route.

It read: ‘Delivering a scheme with means-tested eligibility criteria would add to the administrative cost and complexity and would contradict the aim of a scheme designed to support all domestic electricity customers who will be experiencing the energy price shock.’

