Portsmouth FC have revealed that TotalAV have extended their partnership with the club for a further four years until the end of the 2026/27 season. As part of their increased investment in Pompey, the local company – which provide award-winning anti-virus software – have become the new sponsors of the Fratton End.

TotalAV are also continuing as back of short sponsor for the men’s team, with their logo having appeared on the players’ tops since the 2020/21 campaign.

Billy Thomas, chief operating officer of TotalAV, said: “Since our initial sponsorship a few years back, we’ve loved being a part of the club. As our company has grown, it’s been fulfilling to see our flagship brand, TotalAV, on display at every game – on and off the pitch.

“When the opportunity arose to not only extend the back of shirt sponsorship, but also expand to sponsor the Fratton End, we couldn’t really turn it down.

“As a Fratton End season ticket holder myself, being able to see our company’s branding alongside some of the club’s die-hard fans feels like a big achievement.”

Portsmouth FC director of sales Mark Judges added: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to both extend and expand our partnership with TotalAV. They are a local and passionate business, who fundamentally understand exactly what Pompey stands for.