The Choir Church Project Portsmouth and Pompey In The Community teamed up to put on an evening of singing along to Christmas tunes before Portsmouth FC Ladies faced off against arch-rivals Southampton.

Fratton Park was filled with the sounds of classics like Silent Night and Jingle Bells, with a Makaton sign language choir and Meon Junior School Choir attending to add to the volume.

Ally Ross, director of the church project, said it was great to return to the football stadium after beginning the tradition in 2019, which saw a special half time performance by school children from across the city.

Sing-a-long at Fratton Park. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

This year’s event marked a ‘fantastic return’, according to Ally, after last year’s event had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 35-year-old Southsea resident said: ‘It’s been a really lovely evening. The Makaton choir was fantastic.’

Now Ally hopes that sing-along events can return more often in a year to bring the community together.

Hundreds turned out for the festive event. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

He said: ‘Of course we have to be careful and respect (Covid-19) restrictions, but where there is a will, there is a way.

‘When we have such outstanding facilities as we do in Portsmouth, there is always an option.’

Portsmouth resident Anne-Marie Bell attended with her children Isla, aged three, and Mia, aged seven, and the 33-year-old said she would be keen for more community sing-a-long events to be organised.

She said: ‘I was a bit worried that it would be cancelled as I have heard school carols have been cancelled.’

A Pompey Christmas at Fratton Park. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Portsmouth City Council has told primary and secondary schools to cancel Christmas events or hold them virtually given concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Anne-Marie said: ‘It was really good – it’s the first time they have been able to come here in a long time.

The Choir Church Project previously took part in the D-Day 75th Anniversary commemorations in Southsea.

The organisers hope that more community events at the football stadium will be possible in the future. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)