Portsmouth FC superfan from Denmark will do 'anything' for a ticket to cup tie Southampton

HE might be a viking, but cut open Rasmus Sørensen and he will almost certainly bleed blue.

A lifelong Pompey fan, Rasmus, 23 from Randers, Denmark, has dreamed of being able to travel to the UK to watch his beloved team play in front of the Fratton faithful.

When this month’s Carabao Cup tie with Southampton was announced, he was desperate to get a ticket – but since he doesn’t have a season ticket and cannot travel to games regularly, he found himself empty-handed.

Now, his father-in-law, David Darlington, 54, is appealing for help to get Rasmus to the game on September 24.

‘Rasmus actually rang me at 2am to say that we had been drawn against Southampton,’ he said.

‘We've tried every avenue to try and get tickets, from the Portsmouth FC ticket office to the Scandanavian supporters club – but nothing has worked out.

‘He’s willing to do literally anything to get a ticket; to watch Pompey play Southampton at Fratton Park would be a dream come true for him.’

According to Mr Darlington, Rasmus ‘hates’ Danish league football, and chose to instead follow the Blues from more than 850 miles away.

He’s even willing to ride his bicycle from Denmark to Fratton Park, just to get to the game.

Mr Darlington said: ‘He’s talked about almost nothing else since the draw was announced.

‘But the tickets were prioritised based on whether you were a season ticket holder, followed by how many games you’ve been to in the past.

‘He lives in Denmark for crying out loud – the poor lad stood no chance.’

Portsmouth Football Club has said that it cannot give Rasmus a ticket, saying that the upcoming match against Southampton has received global interest.

A spokesman said: ‘Unfortunately, we wouldn’t be able to offer a ticket.

‘This game has obviously caught the attention of Pompey fans around the world and there will naturally be some people who cannot get a ticket, so we will be sticking with the ticketing policy previously announced.’

