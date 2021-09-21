Pictured: Sophie Fairall

Portsmouth FC is determined to ‘do its bit’ for inspirational Sophie Fairall who died aged 10 surrounded by family in her Stubbington home on Saturday as her heartbroken mother, Charlotte, cuddled her.

A minute’s applause will be held in the 10th minute to mark every year of Sophie’s life at tonight’s match against Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park, kicking off at 7.45pm.

The club hopes to get as many supporters involved in the clap and to raise as much money for children’s cancer charity Alice’s Ark, which Sophie supported with spirited fundraising campaigns.

Anna Mitchell, chief commercial officer at Pompey, said: ‘Sophie’s dad emailed us a year ago when she was first diagnosed and we have tried to support her as much as possible since then.

‘Jack Watmough and Craig MacGillivray had Zoom calls with Sophie and Craig bought her a cuddly toy penguin. We also gave her signed shirts.

‘We were absolutely devastated to hear of her passing away from this terrible disease.

‘We want to raise as much money as possible for the charity she supported and do our bit to help support the family.

‘Hopefully lots of people will go to the game in honour of Sophie’s legacy.’

Sophie was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in September last year – a rare type of cancer that forms in children’s soft tissue like skeletal muscle.

When Sophie’s death was announced on Saturday, hundreds of people donated an incredible £30,000 in the space of hours.

To donate to Sophie’s fundraising campaign go to: justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-fairall5

