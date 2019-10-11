Portsmouth girl band Timeless show off their home city in new music video

PORTSMOUTH girl band Timeless have released their new music video – and it highlights their favourite places in Portsmouth.

The group, who came runners-up in Sky 1's Sing: Ultimate A Capella Tonight in 2017, come from Portsmouth and Gosport and wanted to give a local flavour in their video.

Timeless - from left, Lindsey Bonnick, Lauren Potter and Chloe Dixon'Picture: Matt Brook

The vintage girl band pays homage to locations such as Canoe Lake, Southsea beach, Southsea funfair and Albert Road, with a total of 18 locations around Portsmouth and 15 outfit changes, ranging from the Spice Girls to 70's-era swim suits, fitting in with the medley of songs within the track.

Timeless are made up of Lindsey Bonnick, 34, Chloe Dixon, 28 and Lauren Potter, 28, and uploaded their first singing clip to YouTube in 2015.

Lindsey, from Gosport, said: ‘We got to a really good point in our career and thought, let's just have some fun.’

The group found fame after appearing on the fourth episode of the Sky 1 song contest in 2017 - performing tracks in a medley by singers such as Liberty X and Kylie Minogue - with presenter Cat Deeley describing them as 'three girls with amazing voices'. Lindsey added: ‘We got down to the final last three out of 30 acts. We were also the only trio in the final. We were actually found online by the show, in which we were all a little bit sceptical at first, but it actually turned out to be an amazing experience, and we still perform with Vade and Belt Up, who were also in the show’s final.’

From left, Lauren, Chloe and Lindsey 'Images by Matt Brook

While Lindsey and Chloe are focused on music full-time, Lauren works in acting, performing in theatre productiond, as well as performing for the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The trio are in talks about their debut album, whilst contemplating on the next big step, working on more music videos, performances and new material.

Timeless will appear on Portsmouth's Express FM on November 5 at 1pm, while they are scheduled to perform at The Bedford Pub, Balham on November 24 and the Square Tower, Portsmouth on December 21 for their a cappella Christmas concert.