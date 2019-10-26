Portsmouth Glow Ride has been cancelled for 2019

The council has announced that the popular Portsmouth Glow Ride has been cancelled.

The event would have taken place on Saturday night and would have seen the seafront illuminated by cyclists.

The Portsmouth Glow Ride has been cancelled. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

Portsmouth Glow Ride was launched to help set a shining example of nighttime safety for cyclists.

However the city council have announced that they’ve made the decision to cancel it due to a forecast of winds which are due to reach a higher level that is safe for this type of event.

It is hoped that the it can be rescheduled for some time after the New Year.

According to the latest Met Office forecast winds are expected to reach gusts of 42mph in Portsmouth tomorrow and there will be heavy rain from noon until 6pm.

The glow ride is aimed at promoting cycle safety during longer, darker nights of winter and it was hoped that it would attract about 1,000 participants.

During the event cyclists dressed in high-viz or reflective clothing complete a two-mile circular route around Southsea Common.

The route is closed to traffic, giving cyclists the chance to ride safely along the road.