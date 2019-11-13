Portsmouth grandfather wins £1m on National Lottery Scratchcard

THANKS to a pocketful of change, a grandfather has won the £1,000,000 top prize win on a National Lottery Scratchcard.

The lucky Portsmouth man, who plans to use some of his winnings to finally learn to sail, will be revealed tomorrow and talk about his life-changing win.

It comes after the PO postcode was revealed as one of the luckiest in the country for making millionaires.

READ MORE: This Portsmouth postcode is one of the luckiest in the UK for making millionaires

In the top ten for lottery millionaires in the last three years, the latest figures confirm the Portsmouth postcode has cemented its position as one of the nation’s lottery luckiest locations coming in at number 10 for millionaires, with 18 created in just 36 months.

In total 427 top tier prizes of at least £50,000 have been banked by players in the PO postcode, averaging more than four every three months.

READ MORE: Portsmouth’s National Lottery winner Leroy is ‘overwhelmed’ by £3.8m Lotto jackpot

Recent winners include Patrick and Paula Morling from Leigh Park, who picked up £1m, and Leroy Bagley from Southsea, who won £3.8m.

Dad Leroy celebrated his huge Lotto jackpot in March this year and initially thought he had won £3,800.

He said: ‘It was an unbelievable feeling. Being able to have a drink with my mum and tell her that she never had to worry about money ever again was magic, and really beats any other grand plan I might have.’