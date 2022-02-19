Portsmouth gridlocked after multiple pile-up near the Eastern Road

The smash took place on the Farlington roundabout, at the northern end of the Eastern Road earlier this morning.

Video footage of the incident has show at least two cars involved, with one having flipped onto its side.

Another car has had its wheel ripped off and has been seriously damaged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses have reported seeing a number of fire crews attending the scene.

While AA Traffic has said the crash has ‘damaged sensors’ on the traffic lights at the northern side of the roundabout.

Diversions have been put in place. However, traffic queues are building on the M275.

Delays have been reported across much of Buckland, Landport and North End.

The scene of destruction on the Farlington Roundabout following a major pile-up earlier today

It comes as the city continues to deal with the aftermath of Storm Eunice, which has added to the island’s traffic woes.

In Fratton, Fratton Road, between Newcome Road and Clive Road, is closed due to unsafe building, which had part of its roof ripped off.

Nobody was hurt when the building was damaged. However, residents were last night evacuated to a hotel to stay amid fears the building could crumble.

Elsewhere, a tree has collapsed in Furze Lane, Milton. The road is blocked Locksway Road and Broom Square.

Roads across Portsmouth are congested following the crash

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron