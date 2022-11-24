Portsmouth High School has welcomed ‘Charity Week’ this week. Masterminded by the sixth form, the annual fundraising week has been a highlight for 32 years.

This week, events for both pupils and staff include a fancy dress parade, lip sync battle, talent show, quizzes, games and the renowned annual netball match between the High School and boys from Portsmouth Grammar School. Finally, bringing the week to a close is the finale of the Fashion Show, on Thursday and Friday this week.

Seventeen-year-old Phoebe Wilson, head girl, said: ‘Charity week is something the whole school looks forward to every year. I am so excited to have had a hand in organising it. It really is all hands on deck with the entire sixth form coming together to make the week as special as possible and to raise money for an amazing cause.

Charity Week at Portsmouth High School raises money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. Pictures taken from the fancy dress competition. The Year 11 Vikings. Picture: Sally Tiller

This year the school is supporting The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, a charity which helps children with life limiting and life-threatening illnesses and their families.

‘We are really hoping to be able to contribute a significant amount to such an important organisation which provides valuable help to those in need. The week is always great fun, but at its heart is the desire to help those in need,’ added Phoebe.

‘Our lunchtime events involve engagement from both staff and pupils from all years and are always entertaining. The sixth form work together, organising everything from initial planning through to the content of each event as well as the finances, logistics and marketing.’

Charity Week at Portsmouth High School raises money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. Pictures taken from the fancy dress competition. Pictured is: Year 8 animals. Picture: Sally Tiller

Alumnae from the Class of 1999 and now head of Sixth Form at Portsmouth High School, Katie Wood, has overseen the preparations and praised the students ‘boundless energy and enthusiasm.’

