Have your say

A CORDON has been set up in Guildhall Square as preparations to bring back Portsmouth’s popular annual ice rink for 2019 get underway.

Forklifts and trucks stacked with materials to lay the foundations for the festive attraction are at the site now, with much of it closed off to walkers.

Much of Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, has been closed off today (Tuesday, November 12) as workers begin setting up the city's popular annual ice rink. Picture: Byron Melton

The rink is due to open to customers on Saturday, November 23 and is expected to offer hour-long skating sessions until Saturday, January 5.

READ MORE: The Guildhall Square ice rink is returning to Portsmouth – here's all we know so far

Warm weather delayed its opening last year as the skating surface was slow to freeze.

Infrastructure for 2019 will include a canopy for the rink to enable skating in all weather conditions.

Much of Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, has been closed off today (Tuesday, November 12) as workers begin setting up the city's popular annual ice rink. Picture: Byron Melton

Weekday sessions will also be put on for people with special educational needs and disabilities, with wheelchair access available.

READ MORE: Portsmouth ice rink delays opening because it’s too warm for it to freeze

Sessions on the rink will cost £10.50 for adults and £9 for children with some concessions available, including discounts for families and schools.

Revellers can also expect to snap up a host of hot drinks and seasonal snacks at the site.