Portsmouth’s popular ice rink is set to return later this month in time for the festive season.

Tickets have now gone on sale for the 2019 Portsmouth ice rink in Guildhall Square, with hour-long sessions available until January 5.

Portsmouth Guildhall Square ice rink in 2018

Here is all you need to know about the ice rink this year:

Where is it?

The ice rink will be in the city centre, in Guildhall Square next to the Portsmouth Guildhall.

It is a short walk from Portsmouth and Southsea train station. You can also catch a bus to the city centre – near Commercial Road – or park locally.

Skate ice rink in Guildhall Square

When does it open?

The ice rink will open on Saturday, November 23 – so there are only two weeks to go until you can get on the ice.

Its opening was delayed slightly last year because of warm weather, which meant the ice could not freeze properly.

This year the rink will include canopy so skating can take place whatever the weather.

The ice rink is being operated by s3k this year and not Skate Portsmouth as was the case in previous years.

When will it close?

You will have plenty of time to make the most of the ice rink.

There will be about six weeks of skating – the rink will stay until the New Year on January 5, 2020.

How much does it cost?

If you are looking to go for a session of ice skating, this is how much you will have to fork out:

- Adult (12yrs +) – £10.50

- Child (5-11yrs) – £9.00

- Concession (ID required) – £9.00

- Family (3+1 or 2+2) – £34.40 per family, or £8.60 a person

- Skate aids – £5.00 per session subject to availability

What are the opening hours?

It will be open every day, from November 23 to January 5 - except for Christmas Day.

The sessions are as follows:

Sunday to Wednesday – from 10am, last session at 8pm

Thursday to Sunday – from 10am, last session at 9.15pm

There will be dedicated family sessions from 11am to midday every weekday, and dedicated SEND sessions during the first four Wednesdays from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Skating sessions last for an hour and the site is open from 10am each day.

How can I book tickets?

To book tickets for the ice rink go to the Ice Skate Portsmouth website.