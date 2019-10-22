Have your say

A CITY rock band have scored the chance to record a track in a world-class studio and release it on a top label after they clinched a national award – just 10 months after forming.

Four-man outfit VCR, from Portsmouth, won the Youth Music Original Track award at the Youth Music Awards at Battersea Arts Centre, London.

Members Josh Sanderson, a singer and rhythm guitarist, lead guitarist Sam Lewis, bassist Roddy Mead-Cecil and drummer Lewis Swainback topped a public vote for the prize with their unreleased track Circles.

Now a recording of the song at a top London studio awaits – and the band mates have been told it could potentially be released through Sony EMI or the Warner Music Group.

The former – the world’s largest music publishing company – boasts rights to songs from acts including Queen and Pharrell Williams

Mr Lewis, a 17-year-old student at Havant and South Downs College, said: 'We started out 10 months ago just sitting in the house trying to write some songs and playing in pubs.

‘Then we played the Wedgewood Rooms, got nominated for this award and it's all escalated.

‘We were thinking we would sit in the pub circuit for a long time.'

He added: ‘We can’t believe we actually won this.'

The group have been told the recording could take place in December – paving the way for a Christmas present like no other.

They were nominated for the award by Youth Music-backed Portsmouth charity The Urban Vocal Group, which helped form the band in January.

Since then they have also been named winners of the 2019 Showcase at the Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road, Southsea, in September.

Matt Griffiths, CEO of Youth Music said: ‘We were overwhelmed by the inspiring stories, creativity, and dedication shown by nominees for our first-ever Youth Music awards and we’re thrilled to present this award to VCR.

‘Music has a transformative impact on young people’s lives, helping them develop socially, musically, personally and professionally.

‘The projects we support often help individuals tackle difficult circumstances through music-making.

‘We hope the win helps fuel VCR’s professional network across the industry too.’

The ceremony also featured live renditions from VCR's fellow young musicians and live performances from UK rap duo Young T and Bugsey.

