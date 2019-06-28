Southsea seafront along the beach, showing South Parade Pier at sunset. Picture: Andy Hanlon.

Portsmouth is one of the UK's most Instagrammed Beach Towns - here are some of the best pictures

HomeToGo reveals that Portsmouth is the 4th most Instagrammed seaside destination in the UK.

Our city had a huge 1.3 million hashtags. It was the only Hampshire town to make the top 19 – so no luck for Southampton. Here are some of the best pictures. 

Wide angle panorama of South Parade Pier looking North of Canoe Lake Picture: Shaun Roster www.shaunroster.com
People enjoy the hot and sunny weather at Southsea Beach, Portsmouth. Solent News & Photo Agency

Sarah Scratcherd on Southsea beach. Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180615-8249)
People enjoy the hot and sunny weather at Southsea Beach, Portsmouth. Solent News & Photo Agency
