The easing of lockdown was delayed in June due to a rise of Delta variant Covid-19 cases. Pictured: Lawrence Hall, general manager of The Shepherds Crook Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The month began with plenty of defence news as an F-35 stealth fighter from HMS Queen Elizabeth was forced to make an emergency landing in the Spanish isle of Ibiza.

The aircraft was believed to have landed due to a lack of fuel and belonged to the United States of America, which keeps some of its fighter jets aboard the Royal Navy's flagship carrier.

The Royal Navy also held a 21-gun salute in Portsmouth on June 2 as they marked the anniversary of the Queen's Coronation.

Declan Brooks made Olympic history in June. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The salute came as Buckingham Palace revealed plans for next year's Platinum Jubilee.

There was plenty to celebrate in June as Colin Garner from North End finally returned home after five months in hospital with Covid-19.

The former music schoolteacher learned how to walk again with the help of NHS staff who he referred to as his 'guardian angels'.

Meanwhile, young people in Portsmouth were given the boost they needed as youth employment plummeted to new lows.

June saw plenty of celebrations as England beat Germany 2-0 in the Euro 2020 semi-final. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The 100 in 100 campaign, which was supported by The News, was set up by Shaping Portsmouth in partnership with the Portsmouth education and business community as figures revealed that youth employment was at its lowest for five years.

The campaign saw over 250 young people find work placements in just 100 days.

Six-hundred patients were given the opportunity to take part in life-saving research at Cosham's Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The hospital played host to trial blood tests which can detect sepsis without symptoms.

Virgin cruise ship Scarlet Lady entering Portsmouth for the first time. Picture: Tony Hicks

The initial trials will last for 12 months and if successful, the tests could identify sepsis arising from other infections prior to symptoms, which could include future waves of Covid-19.

In mid-June, Boris Johnson delayed 'Freedom Day', the day of which lockdown restrictions were to end across England.

So-called ‘Freedom day’ was pencilled in for June 21 but was delayed by four weeks to July 19 due to a rise in cases of the Delta variant across the country.

Pub landlords hoped for a return of normal service after over a year of restrictions.

Colin Garner, who survived COVID-19, praised the staff of Solent NHS Trust and wider NHS for outstanding care. Pictured: Colin Garner Picture: Solent NHS

The Shepherds Crook general manager, Lawrence Hall, said: ‘It’s quite a bitter pill to swallow when this industry has bent over backwards and been one of the worst treated. We all understand the need obviously – but we want to get on with what we’re good at.’

Football brought joy to many over the month of June as England fought their way to the final of Euro 2020.

Portsmouth pubs were swarmed with fans and supporters as the nation came together to see England beat Germany by 2-0 in the semi-final.

Unfortunately, England did not go on to win the Euros but the celebrations throughout June brought people together again after months of lockdown restrictions.

In the courts, driving instructor Robert Hood targeted Red Driving School on social media after losing his franchise with the nationwide company.

Mr Hood launched a social media tirade against the company and its leadership after he took Red to court and won damages alleging 'multiple acts of personal data theft'.

Driving instructor Robert Hood targeted Red Driving School on social media. Pictured: Robert Hood Picture: Habibur Rahman

Elsewhere, luxury liner The Scarlet Lady was welcomed into the city in late June for the first time as crowds gathered for the arrival.

The Scarlet Lady became the biggest ship to have ever docked in Portsmouth with the 110,000-tonne vessel able to accommodate 3,000 passengers.

The end of June saw Portsmouth-born Declan Brooks make Olympic history as he was unveiled as the first male BMX freestyle park discipline competitor to represent Team GB.

The Olympian, who was born in Portchester, spent his childhood practicing and learning BMX skills at Southsea Skate Park.

