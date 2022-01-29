Sean Callan, aged 36, of Magdalen Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with one count of burglary relating to an incident late last year.

It’s alleged that some time between November 6 and November 7, a house in the Tipner Road area was broken into, with Euros, a bank card, and sets of keys stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have charged a man over an alleged burglary in Tipner Road. Stock picture: Habibur Rahman

Callan was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

SEE ALSO: Man who altered dashcam and forged letters to avoid speeding fine in Hampshire is jailed

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron