Portsmouth man arrested over sexual assault of girl, 17, on Fareham bus

Police were called after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus travelling from Fareham to Locks Heath on Friday, March 4.

The girl had boarded the X5 First Bus at 4.22pm at Fareham Bus station, and during the course of the 35-minute journey, a man allegedly sat uncomfortably close to her and proceeded to sexually assault her over her clothing.

The assault continued until she got off the bus at 4.57pm.

Police want to speak to this man after a 17-year-old was sexually assaulted on a bus between Fareham and Locks Heath Picture: Hampshire police

Now officers have arrested 40-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

He said: ‘He has been released from custody but remains under investigation while further enquiries continue.’

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 44220088448.

You can also submit information via the Hampshire Constabulary website at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

