Portsmouth man David bares all on Channel 4 TV show to rebuild his body confidence

FOR years he has felt uncomfortable about the way he looks – but that has all changed now.

David West, 30 from Eastney, has tackled his demons head-on by signing up for the new Channel 4 show Naked Beach.

On the show, people with body confidence issues spend time in the nude at a Greek retreat, learning to love themselves and the way they look.

For David, the past few years have seen him shamed online for the way he looks – after appearing on documentary called The 18-30 Stone Holiday in 2017.

‘After being on that show I saw a lot of hate directed my way on social media,’ said David.

‘That opened up quite a lot of raw emotions about my body confidence – and so I needed something to change.

‘I just wanted to feel good about the way I looked again. It shattered my hopes of trying to feel good about myself.’

David says he has lost weight since the 2017 programme, and signed up for the Channel 4 show to boost his self-esteem.

But he had no idea that he would be greeted at the villa’s entrance by naked hosts, instead signing up simply for a ‘body confidence experiment’.

Mr West said: ‘It was quite a surprise when the eight naked hosts opened the door – they had some body paint on and that was it.

‘I’m not shy by any stretch of the imagination – but it’s about feeling comfortable in my own skin.

‘My friends and family knew I had done something, but didn’t know it was this. I think that gave them a bit of a shock.’

The show is airing on Channel 4 at 8pm tomorrow evening.