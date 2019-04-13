Portsmouth man prepares for 500-mile bike ride across UK and America to Las Vegas

A CYCLIST is preparing for a challenging ride across America

Philip Distin, from Locksway Road, Milton, is preparing to undertake a 500-mile bike ride starting from Northampton and ending in Las Vegas, to raise funds for the Arbonne Charitable Foundation.

Philip Distin in Southsea 'Picture: Emma Claire Photography

The network marketer will cycle from Arbonne’s UK head office in Northampton to their US head office in Las Vegas via San Diego, Irvine and California.

He is aiming to cycle the 325 miles from Irvine to Las Vegas in 36 hours.

The 38-year-old has been training for the ride for around 18 months, mainly in his garage, using heaters to prepare himself for the Las Vegas heat.

He said: ‘I try to get out every day, whether it’s just one or two hours. I’ve been training in my garage with four heaters at 90F, it’s very very hot.’

Philip also took part in the New Forest Sportive last week, in which he cycled 100 miles through the New Forest as a test run for the main event.

His goal is to raise £80,000 for the Arbonne Charitable Foundation.

He said: ‘I am nowhere near my goal, but I am optimistic. Hopefully people donate at the last minute.’

The Arbonne Charitable Foundation provides support for teenagers in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia and is a charity that is close to Philip’s heart.

You can donate to his JustGiving page at tinyurl.com/y47gvgfo