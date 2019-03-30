Portsmouth man who was missing for a week after leaving hospital has been found

Have your say

A man who went missing after receiving medical treatment following a medical episode has been found.

Earlier today Hampshire police issued an appeal for the public’s help in finding Mohammed Khaled who had been missing since March 21.

The 59-year-old, from Portsmouth, was last seen leaving Southampton General Hospital after receiving treatment following a medical episode.

Family and police had said they were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

But this afternoon Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed Mohammed has been found safe and well in Southampton.

A spokesperson said: ‘Thank you for sharing our appeal.’